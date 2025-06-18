Police say a device which triggered a security operation in the Ligoniel area on Wednesday (June 18) is believed to have been there for a number of years.

Due to its rural location, police say no properties were evacuated but members of the public were advised to avoid the area during the alert, which has now ended.

In an update on Thursday (June 19), Detective Inspector Lenaghan, said: “Police received a report at around 4pm on Wednesday 18th June of a suspicious object located in the area.

“Officers attended the scene along with Ammunition Technical Officers, who carried out controlled explosions on the device, which was described as a viable and believed to have been there for a number of years.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we appeal to anyone with any information to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1079 18/06/25.”

A report or information can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form, or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.