Co Antrim teenager made 'silly mistake' driving friend into Magherafelt to get food
and live on Freeview channel 276
Dylan McGreevy (19) from James Park, Toome, was also fined £200 with a £15 offender’s levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol.
Magherafelt Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday that in the early hours of November 26 last police conducting a vehicle checkpoint at Aughrim Road stopped a car approaching from the direction of Toome.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Prosecuting counsel said on speak to the defendant officers detected a strong smell of alcohol and noticed that his speech was slow and slurred and his eyes were glazed.
The lawyer said McGreevy was conveyed to Dungannon custody suite where he provided an evidential specimen of 44 mcgs in breath.
A defence lawyer explained the defendant had a few drinks in a local restaurant before taking a friend to get some food.
District Judge Oonagh Mullan said it was a “silly mistake” which would have consequences.