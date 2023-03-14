A 23-year-old cattle dealer, who told Craigavon Magistrate Court he earns £8,000 per month, has been banned from driving after being caught transporting cattle in a lorry without a valid licence.

Peter James McGorrian, aged 23, of Mossview Road, Poyntzpass appeared at the court on Friday (March 10) charged with having no licence, insurance and Goods Vehicle Test Certificate.

Prosecutor Michelle Smyth told the court the defendant was stopped by police on the Northway in Portadown on September 2 last year at 3.30pm driving a DAF truck. He was unable to produce his driving licence and checks confirmed he only held a Category B licence plus the MOT on the vehicle had expired in March last year. He was also unable to produce his insurance.

McGorrian’s lawyer Cameron Falkner said: “He instructs that he would never have got into the vehicle if he had not been covered for that class. I understand that it is up to him to ensure that he is covered by insurance and has the required licence.

"I would ask for as much leniency as possible. He is a cattle dealer. He looks after his father and takes him to weekly appointments to the hospital. He works 60 to 70 hours a week. This will have an effect on his business. Having spoken to him yesterday he may have to cease trading if he has to lose his licence given that he won’t be able to transfer cattle around the country.”

District Judge Bernie Kelly said McGorrian should never have been transporting cattle as he never held the correct licence.

Mr Falkner asked if there was to be a disqualification that it would be short so he could keep his business trading.

"If Your Worship is minded to fine him quite significantly, he does earn £8,000 per month.”

The district judge said: “For having no driving licence, given this is a lorry, that’s quite the feat for someone to drive a lorry that they don’t have a licence for there will be a fine of £200 together with the Offender Levy.”