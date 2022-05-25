This morning, many in Northern Ireland were waking up to the horrific news of a mass murder of children at the Texas primary school.

It has been described as the deadliest massacre in the USA since the Sandy Hook school killings.

Events unfolded on Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, around 80 miles west of San Antonio, when Salvador Ramos, 18, entered the school.

UVALDE, TEXAS - MAY 24: Law enforcement officers speak together outside of Robb Elementary School following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. According to reports, 19 students and 2 adults were killed, with the gunman fatally shot by law enforcement. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

It is understood he had exchanged fire with authorities outside having shot his grandmother earlier. He was eventually shot by a border patrol officer.

Mullavilly Parish Church said: “We pray for the community of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas in the wake of the shooting there earlier today.

“We pray for the familes of the teachers and 19 childern who have been killed in the shooting.

“We also pray for those who have been injured and for complete healing of body, mind and soul for all who have been affected by the shooting.”

UVALDE, TX - MAY 24: People become emotional at the City of Uvalde Town Square during a prayer vigil in the wake of a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. According to reports, 19 students and 2 adults were killed before the gunman was fatally shot by law enforcement. (Photo by Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images)

-