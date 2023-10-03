A Co Armagh landowner, who pleaded guilty to keeping controlled waste on his property near Markethill, has been told he must fully clean up the entire site before he is sentenced.

Sidney Cranston (76) of Pinley Green, Markethill, Armagh, had pleaded guilty on 4 September 2023 to the offence of Keeping Controlled Waste in or on land situated at

Gosford, County Armagh.

Armagh Court, sitting in Newry Magistrates Court, said sentencing would be deferred until 5 February 2024, requiring Mr Cranston to fully remediate the site he owns which is situated off the Gosford Road, County Armagh.

Environmental remediation is the clean-up of hazardous substances dealing with the removal, treatment and containment of pollution or contaminants from environmental media such as soil, groundwater, sediment.

Northern Ireland Environment Agency officers investigated the site where a ‘substantial quantity of controlled waste was being kept’ between 31 May 2019 and 20 May 2022. The

controlled waste consisted of end-of-life vehicles, machinery, scrap metals, discarded wood and plastics.