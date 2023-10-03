Register
BREAKING
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
A fireball lit up the sky over Oxfordshire after a loud bang was heard

Co Armagh landowner, who pleaded guilty to keeping controlled waste including scrap metal, told to clean up entire site before sentencing

A Co Armagh landowner, who pleaded guilty to keeping controlled waste on his property near Markethill, has been told he must fully clean up the entire site before he is sentenced.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 17:44 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 17:44 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sidney Cranston (76) of Pinley Green, Markethill, Armagh, had pleaded guilty on 4 September 2023 to the offence of Keeping Controlled Waste in or on land situated at

Gosford, County Armagh.

-

CourtCourt
Court
Most Popular
Read More
Call to set up an independent environment agency to deal with the Lough Neagh cr...

-

Armagh Court, sitting in Newry Magistrates Court, said sentencing would be deferred until 5 February 2024, requiring Mr Cranston to fully remediate the site he owns which is situated off the Gosford Road, County Armagh.

Environmental remediation is the clean-up of hazardous substances dealing with the removal, treatment and containment of pollution or contaminants from environmental media such as soil, groundwater, sediment.

Northern Ireland Environment Agency officers investigated the site where a ‘substantial quantity of controlled waste was being kept’ between 31 May 2019 and 20 May 2022. The

controlled waste consisted of end-of-life vehicles, machinery, scrap metals, discarded wood and plastics.

.