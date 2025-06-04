A court has been told that a Co Armagh man, who pleaded guilty to possession of illicit drugs, has been free of illegal drugs since after his arrest.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mathew Hume, aged 38, from Ballybay Avenue, Portadown appeared in the dock at Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

-

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

-

He faced two drugs charges including possession of the Class C drug Pregabalin and possession of the Class C drug Tapentadol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard that on September 25 last year at 2.24pm police were tasked to another ongoing matter and located the defendant outside Corcrain shops in Portadown.

"Given the defendant’s demeanour – his speech was slurred and he was unsteady on his feet while speaking to police – a search was conducted,” a Prosecutor told the court.

Six Tapentadol tablets and three Pregabalin tablets were found in Hume’s back pack, however during interview he denied any knowledge of the drugs or the back pack. “He would not disclose how they got there or who owned them at the time,” she said.

Hume’s barrister Mr Peter Coiley said his client has been on bail since his arrest and had a drug and alcohol ban. “He has been abstinent from all illicit drugs and alcohol since. There’s been a very useful period of abstinence which has, perhaps, led to a bit more stability in his life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Coiley said his client has a history of illicit drug use plus fragile mental health issues. “As is often happening people are supplementing their prescription medication with street drugs,” he said, adding that Hume had adhered “religiously” to the bail conditions.

"He saw it as a benefit. It may be useful to have something to reinforce that and assist him more longer term,” he said.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said the focus of the court was to stop people offending. “I am aware of a significant issue with both drugs and alcohol over the years and of some mental health issues as well.

"You are also not working Mr Hume,” said the District Judge, adding that he would impose a “punishment” with “two limbs”. He ordered Hume to do 18 months Probation.

"This is a chance to work with Probation," he said, also ordering him to carry out 60 hours Community Service. "It will be geared towards getting you off any drug issue.”