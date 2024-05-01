Co Armagh man (72) accused of engaging in sexual activity in Rushmere Shopping Centre toilets
and live on Freeview channel 276
Aiden Brian McArdle, aged 72, from Monaghan Road, Tynan, Armagh, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with two counts of engaging in sexual activity in a lavatory.
-
-
It is alleged that McArdle ‘intentionally engaged’ in sexual activity in the lavatory where the public had access at Rushmere Shopping Centre on March 24 this year. It is further alleged that on a date unknown in February he was ‘intentionally engaged’ in a sexual activity in a lavatory at the complex
A prosecutor said a full file is due on June 6. “There is one condition and that is not to enter Rushmere,” she said.
District Judge Michael Ranaghan asked McArdle’s barrister if his client was in court and was informed he had been excused from attending.
“He appeared at the first appearance,” the barrister said.
The case was adjourned until June 12.