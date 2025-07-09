A man arrested after a house search in Keady, in which police recovered and made safe an improvised explosive device, has been released.

The man, aged in his 40s, who was arrested in the Armagh area on Wednesday (July 9), has been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries to be conducted.

Detective Inspector Winters said: “Our enquiries are continuing in relation to this investigation, as we work closely with our colleagues from An Garda Síochána.

Police can be contacted on 101. Photo (stock image): Pacemaker

"We would appeal to anyone who may be able to assist to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 361 07/07/25.

Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.