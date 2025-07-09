A man in his 40s has been arrested after a house search in Keady in which police recovered and made safe an improvised explosive device.

He was arrested in the Armagh area on Wednesday (July 9) on suspicion of attempting to make explosives in suspicious circumstances and is currently assisting police with their enquiries.

Officers carried out a search at a property in the Tassagh Road area in support of an investigation by An Garda Síochána in Monaghan.

And police are investigating a potential link between the search and a security alert which occurred at the Ballyards Road area of Milford in Armagh on Tuesday, July 1.

Police can be contacted on 101.

Detective Inspector Winters said: "Our enquiries are continuing in relation to this investigation, as we work closely with our colleagues from An Garda Síochána.

"We would appeal to anyone who may be able to assist to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 361 07/07/25.”

Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.