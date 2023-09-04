A Co Armagh man, who pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order following a social media message, has been told to take part in a pre-sentence report with the Probation Service ahead of sentencing.

Luke James McConnell, aged 47, from Ballynery North Road, Portadown appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court accused of breaching a restraining order and sending a message via a public electronic communications network that he knew to be false for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience and needless anxiety to another.

None of the facts pertaining to the case, which relate to a Facebook post on March 27, this year, were brought before the court, however McConnell must co-operate with the Probation Service ahead of his sentencing on October 13.

McConnnell’s solicitor told the court there were two charges and McConnell wanted to plead guilty but to only one of the charges – the breach of the court order. A prosecutor said: “I am in the court’s hands as my difficulty is the injured party wants to proceed with both. He is here if you wish to speak to him.”

District Judge Bernie Kelly asked if the charges arose from the same incident. The prosecutor said it was in relation to one Facebook post.

The district judge said it was a guilty plea to the charge of the breach order and the other charge was dismissed.

District Judge Kelly said: “Pre-sentence report given that it is a breach of a court order.”

McConnell’s solicitor said: “Yes, and he has a live suspended sentence.”