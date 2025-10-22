A Co Armagh man, accused of rioting in Portadown, has been sent for trial.

Ryan Pepper, aged 32, from Westland Road, Portadown appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court via video link from Maghaberry Prison for a Preliminary Enquiry (PE).

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

A single charge of riotous assembly on June 12 this year in Portadown was put to Pepper who said he understood the charge.

A prosecutor submitted that, based on the papers before the court, there was a prima facie case to answer.

Pepper’s barrister, Mr Aaron Thompson, said there were no contrary submissions.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said he was satisfied, having read the papers, there was a prima facie case against Pepper.

When asked, Pepper declined to say anything or submit anything in writing in relation to the charges.

He was sent for trial to Craigavon Crown Court for arraignment on December 4 this year.

Meanwhile, in a separate set of charges linked to rioting on June 13, Mr Thompson said it was similar to other cases in that they are waiting to view the CCTV footage.

The barrister asked the district judge to ‘put some pressure’ on the Prosecution to get the case “returned urgently”.

In these second set of charges Pepper is accused of rioting, possessing a petrol bomb in suspicious circumstance, throwing a petrol bomb at a PSNI Land Rover and throwing a firework in West Street, Portadown.

A prosecutor said the full file was due to be received from the PSNI on Thursday (October 16) but was not sure if it had been actually received.

She asked for a short adjournment to find out.

When questioned more by the district judge, the prosecutor said it appears a ‘skeleton file’ has been submitted but “there doesn’t appear to be very much on it” – three statements, four exhibits.

"It is with a senior prosecutor who is considering it,” said the prosecutor.

Mr Thompson suggested that if Pepper consents to it, “we could write to the PPS indicating we won’t be challenging the committal”.

"If we are doing that then he could be returned on the skeleton file,” said the barrister.

District Judge Ranaghan said: “This file is more significant that the previous one as it includes an allegation of throwing a petrol bomb.”

He adjourned the case until October 24.