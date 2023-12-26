An Annaghmore man, who claimed to take cannabis found in his girlfriend’s car for medicinal reasons, has been fined £150.

Mark Hobson, aged 29, from Ardress West Road, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court accused of possessing a Class B drug, namely cannabis.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture credit: Tony Hendron.

A prosecutor told the court that on September 28 this year at around 2.30pm polic,e were travelling on the Bleary Road, Craigavon when they stopped to speak to the driver of an Audi A4 and noticed a strong smell of cannabis coming from the vehicle. Police searched the car and found approximately one gram of herbal cannabis behind the driver’s seat.

“Under caution the driver said the cannabis belonged to her partner, the defendant who confirmed this. He said it was approximately one gram and he takes it for pain as he has diverticulitis,” said the prosecutor who added that the district judge has the defendant’s record.