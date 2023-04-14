Register
Co Armagh man ‘flew off the handle’ during ongoing Travellers’ feud

A man attacked a van with a machete handle during what was described as an ongoing feud between two Travellers' sites, Dungannon Magistrates Court was told on Friday.

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 14th Apr 2023, 16:40 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 16:40 BST

Sean McDonagh (26) from Davis Street, Keady, was given a three-month jail sentence, suspended for 18 months, for causing criminal damage to the vehicle, and possessing an offensive weapon, a machete handle, on October 15 last year.

He was fined £250 with four penalty points for driving without due care and attention at Dungannon Road, Coalisland, on the same date.

Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare also ordered McDonagh to pay £250 compensation in respect of the damage to the vehicle.

Dungannon Courthouse.Dungannon Courthouse.
Prosecuting counsel said at 3.40pm McDonagh and another suspect overtook a van at Coalisland and pulled sharply in front causing it stop.

The lawyer said the incident was captured on dashcam and McDonagh then proceeded to get out carrying the offensive weapon and went to the rear of the vehicle and caused damage.

He said that it was part of an ongoing feud between two Travellers' sites and that both McDonagh and the co-accused were arrested.

The prosecutor added that all charges had been withdrawn against the co-accused.

Defence lawyer Liam McStay pointed out that McDonagh has paid £300 into his solicitor’s office in respect of the damage.

Mr McStay explained tensions had been running high in the Travelling community at this time, and the defendant had been verbally abused and allowed himself to “fly off the handle”.

Judge O’Hare said it was a serious offence that could have been more significant, but he woud treat it as a one-off.