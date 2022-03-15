Paul Stevenson, from Derryloiste Road, Derrytrasna, pleaded guilty at Craigavon Crown Court to the 19 charges on Friday.

Stevenson was granted continuing bail to return to Craigavon Crown Court on April 29, 2022 for sentencing.

Pre-Sentence Reports will be carried out ahead of sentencing.

He was convicted making an indecent photos or pseudo articles of children on June 17, 2017, also on October 2, 2016 and June 26, 2018.

Stevenson was also convicted of making an indecent photo or pseudo article of children on August 11 amd 21, 2011, September 18, 2011, May 10, 22012, June 5, 2017, January 9, 2007 and November 16, 2011.

He also pleaded guilty of possessing a prohibited image of a child on June 28, 2018.

Stevenson pleaded guilty to possession of an extreme pornographic image on June 28, 2018.

He also pleaded guilty of possession of indecent photographs of children on June 29, 2018 and August 5, 2020.

