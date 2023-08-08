Register
Co Armagh man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting patient at Craigavon Hospital

A 61-year-old man has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting another patient while at Craigavon Area Hospital.
By Craigavon Court Reporter
Published 8th Aug 2023, 08:27 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 08:27 BST

Kieran Peter Connolly of Constabulary House in Russell Street, Armagh appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday charged with sexual assault on a woman on July 16 last year.

Connolly’s barrister revealed that his client had been Sectioned and was in the Bluestone Unit at Craigavon Hospital when this offence occurred.

When District Judge Bernie Kelly asked if the sexual assault offence had happened against a member of staff, his barrister said no, it had been another patient.

The district judge ordered a pre-sentence report. “This is a serious enough charge and committed against another resident in the unit,” she said.

She asked the Probation officer in court if, given there was already a pre-sentence report from a Crown Court case involving the defendant that a report could be prepared in four weeks rather than six weeks. He agreed and the case has been adjourned until September 1.