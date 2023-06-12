A drunk man who pushed a police officer in the chest after he refused to pay for a ticket at Stangmore Park in Dungannon, was fined a total of £300 with a £15 offender’s levy at the local Magistrates Court on Friday.

Jonathan Robert Thomas Frazier, (44), from Annvale Gardens in Keady, admitted charges of assault on police and disorderly behaviour at Far Circular Road, Dungannon, on the afternoon of April 22 last.

District Judge Francis Rafferty also ordered Frazier to pay £100 compensation to the police officer, who was stated by the prosecution to have suffered a cut to his right hand in the incident.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Counsel prosecuting explained the incident happened at a match between Dungannon Swifts and Portadown when police were called to a disturbance after the defendant, who was intoxicated, refused to pay for a ticket.

Dungannon Courthouse.

The lawyer said when placed in the police vehicle the defendant continued to shout and swear at police officers.

He said police had asked for an order banning Frazier from future matches but had not followed the request up when approached for more information by the Public Prosecution Service.

Defence lawyer Blaine Nugent said the defendant admitted the offences and that he had a falling out with his partner and was ashamed of his behaviour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pleading for leniency, Mr Nugent the defendant worked as a factory operative in Armagh and he was unlikely to reoffend.