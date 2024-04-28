Co Armagh man was caught driving his boss's BMW without insurance in Portadown

A man, caught driving in Portadown in his boss’s BMW at 1am, has pleaded guilty to having no insurance.
By Craigavon Court Reporter
Published 28th Apr 2024, 10:38 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Adam Alderdice, aged 23, from Crunagh Road, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with having no insurance.

-

Read More
Halifax in Portadown, which was severely damaged in an arson attack recently, is...
Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.
Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

-

The court heard that on Sunday, October 8 last year at 1am, police stopped a bronze BMW on the Garvaghy Road in Portadown. It was driven by the defendant and police checks showed he wasn’t insured to drive the vehicle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alderdice’s solicitor said it was his boss’s car and he believed he was covered to drive it.

“It turned out he wasn’t and he has pleaded guilty at the first opportunity,” said the lawyer, who added that Alderdice has no record.

District Judge Francis Rafferty asked if Alderdice was driving in the course of his employment. Alderdice’s solicitor said he wasn’t aware of whether he was or not.

The district judge gave the defendant six penalty points and a £200 fine plus the offender levy.