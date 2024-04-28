Co Armagh man was caught driving his boss's BMW without insurance in Portadown
Adam Alderdice, aged 23, from Crunagh Road, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with having no insurance.
The court heard that on Sunday, October 8 last year at 1am, police stopped a bronze BMW on the Garvaghy Road in Portadown. It was driven by the defendant and police checks showed he wasn’t insured to drive the vehicle.
Alderdice’s solicitor said it was his boss’s car and he believed he was covered to drive it.
“It turned out he wasn’t and he has pleaded guilty at the first opportunity,” said the lawyer, who added that Alderdice has no record.
District Judge Francis Rafferty asked if Alderdice was driving in the course of his employment. Alderdice’s solicitor said he wasn’t aware of whether he was or not.
The district judge gave the defendant six penalty points and a £200 fine plus the offender levy.