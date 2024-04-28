Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Adam Alderdice, aged 23, from Crunagh Road, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with having no insurance.

-

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

-

The court heard that on Sunday, October 8 last year at 1am, police stopped a bronze BMW on the Garvaghy Road in Portadown. It was driven by the defendant and police checks showed he wasn’t insured to drive the vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alderdice’s solicitor said it was his boss’s car and he believed he was covered to drive it.

“It turned out he wasn’t and he has pleaded guilty at the first opportunity,” said the lawyer, who added that Alderdice has no record.

District Judge Francis Rafferty asked if Alderdice was driving in the course of his employment. Alderdice’s solicitor said he wasn’t aware of whether he was or not.