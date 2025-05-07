Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man with 29 previous convictions for drugs offences has been sentenced to a total of five months in prison after being found in possession of cannabis, pregabalin, and diazepam.

Anthony Joseph Quinn, 35, whose address was given as Annvale Avenue in Keady, appeared before Dungannon Magisrtates Court via videolink from Maghaberry Prison.

He faced a number of charges, including two counts of possession of Class C drugs, namely pregabalin and diazepam, and two counts of possession of Class B drugs, namely cannabis.

He was further charged with breaches of community based orders, which had been imposed on charges of criminal damage, assault on police, and failing to comply with a probation order. He had one further charge of breach of a community based order for possession of drugs.

Five month prison sentence for man with 29 previous convictions for drugs offences. Pic credit: NIWD

The court heard that on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 2.48pm police investigating an incident attended the defendant’s home address, which at the time was in Coalisland.

The property was searched and suspected drugs were found on view in the living room and the kitchen areas.

A green herbal substance believed to be cannabis was found, as well as white powder, which later tested to contain pregabalin and diazepam, and three kinder eggs filled with pregabalin tablets.

A search of the defendant was later carried out and 2.6g of herbal cannabis was located and seized.

The defendant was interviewed and made no comment when he was asked what the white powder was which had been found at his home address.

He accepted he had cannabis and told officers that he had an addiction to pregabalin.

Defence told the court the defendant is currently in custody. "He has very serious addiction issues,” he continued. "He is keen to address his issues.”

On the charges for breach of community based orders, District Judge Francis Rafferty imposed a custodial sentence of three months for possession of Class C drug, and four months for the charges of criminal damage, assault on police, and failing to comply with probation.

On the charges of possession of a Class B drug, Mr Rafferty imposed a custodial sentence of five months, and on the charges of possession of a Class C drug he imposed a custodial sentence of four months.

The sentences are to run concurrently, bringing the total prison sentence to five months.