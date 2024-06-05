Co Armagh motorist almost four times over the alcohol limit drove through red light in Dungannon, court told

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A drink driver nearly four times over the limit who drove through a red light and hit the kerb, has lost his licence for 18 months.

Thirty-one-year-old Haffiz Omar Farooq, from Fairgreen Avenue, Keady, Co Armagh, was also fined £250 with a £15 offender's levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol and dangerous driving on roads between Moy Road, Milltown Road and William Street on January 23 last year.

Prosecuting counsel said at approximately 5.22pm police received a report of a suspected drink driver at Moy Road in Dungannon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The lawyer said the reporting person said the defendant went through a red light and hit the kerb. Police later spoke to the Farooq, who was standing next to a stationary vehicle, and appeared to be intoxicated.

Omagh Courthouse where Dungannon Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Google

He said Farooq failed a preliminary breath test and later provided an evidential specimen, showing an alcohol reading of 134 mcgs in breath.

Counsel said the defendant denied the allegations made by the reporting person including that he had driven through the village of Moy with no lights, and claimed he had suffered a black out and had started drinking after stopping the vehicle.

A defence lawyer said the defendant had gone to Dungannon to get parts for his brother's mobile phone shop in Portadown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said that he had stopped in Moy and began drinking and had been drinking gin at the scene and was "in no fit state to be driving."