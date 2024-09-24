Co Armagh motorist on way to airport was detected drink driving
A motorist on his way to an airport was detected drink driving.
Ryan Owen McCooey (28), of Lagan Road near Keady in County Armagh, was detected in the Antrim town area on August 5 this year.
Police received a report from a member of the public that a vehicle was "all over the road".
He had an alcohol in breath reading of 64 - the legal limit is 35.
Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told the defendant, who works in Manchester, had been on the way to an airport.
He was banned from driving for a year and was fined £300.