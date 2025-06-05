Police have confirmed that a man in his 40s has died in hospital following an incident in Jonesborough on Saturday, May 31.

The man sustained serious head injuries as a result of the early hours incident which occurred in the vicinity of Edenappa Road.

In an statement issued today (Thursday, June 5), the PSNI added: “A post mortem examination will be carried out in due course to determine the cause of death.

“The investigation is ongoing and anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with the investigation, is asked to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference CW 35 31/05/25.”

Alternatively, a report can be made via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or.

In an earlier statement, police said three men aged 27, 34 and 42, were arrested in connection with the investigation but had all been released on bail to allow for further enquiries to be conducted.