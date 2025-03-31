Co Armagh stabbing: man (44) to appear in court charged with attempted murder
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The man, aged 44, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
He is due to appear before Newry Magistrates Court on Tuesday, April 1.
Police say as is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
In an earlier appeal for information in relation to the incident, Detective Sergeant Dougherty said: "We received a report that a man had been stabbed at around 9.20pm, inside licensed premised in the Concession Road area.
"The man, aged in his 40s, suffered deep lacerations to his hand and a number of more superficial wounds to his head and neck. He attended hospital for treatment.
"We know a number of people were present at the time of this shocking attack, and several of them bravely restrained the perpetrator.
"We would appeal to them to come forward to police to assist with our investigation. Please call us on 101, quoting reference number 1521 of 30/03/25."
A report can also be made online, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.