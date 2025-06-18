A Co Armagh teenager allegedly strangled his girlfriend inside a bookmakers and threatened to cut out her sister’s tongue, the High Court heard on Wednesday (June 18).

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prosecutors claimed the 17-year-old told one of the victims that he would rape her children while she was forced to watch.

The defendant, who is not being named, is also accused of involvement in a separate attack where a woman was struck on the head with part of an air fryer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was granted bail on a series of disputed charges, which include non-fatal strangulation, common assault, improper use of a public communications network, and possession of an offensive weapon.

Laganside court complex. Photo: Google

Police were first alerted to disturbances at a branch of Ladbrokes in the Legahory area of Craigavon on December 14 last year.

Crown counsel Iryna Kennedy set out how the defendant and his girlfriend ended up on the ground inside the betting shop during a row over a mobile phone.

When the pair got back onto their feet he allegedly grabbed her by the throat and began to strangle her before staff intervened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a counter-claim, the teenage accused told police she had stabbed him in the hand, but no blade was recovered at the scene.

He was also in telephone contact with the sister of his girlfriend throughout that day, according to the prosecution.

Ms Kennedy alleged: “He told her he was going to cut her tongue out, rape her kids in front of her and make her watch.”

Further charges have been brought against him over a separate incident at the home of another woman in the Newtownhamilton area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He turned up armed with a knife and joined in kicking her about the head after another female began the attack by punching her in the face, it was claimed. At one point he allegedly urged his co-accused to “finish her”.

Counsel told the court she responded by lifting an air fryer basket and striking her on the back of the head.

She added that before leaving the scene the teenage defendant warned the victim: “If you call the police you will be ‘unalived’ tonight.”

Defence barrister Sean Mullan confirmed his client denies the charges. “The charges will be contested, and I foresee difficulties for the prosecution,” he submitted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Justice Humphreys also heard that the defendant has been in the care system since 2020.

Acknowledging his troubled background, the judge granted bail under strict orders to abide by a curfew and have no contact with any alleged victims.