Co Armagh teenager fined £1,000 and loses licence for speeding at 105mph according to PSNI
Philip Conlon (19) from Quaymount, Blackwatertown, Co Armagh, was also fined £1,000 with a £15 offender's levy.
Prosecuting counsel told Dungannon Magistrates Court, sitting in Omagh, that police were on night time duties in the village of Moy on March 24 last when at approximately 12.10am, they spotted a vehicle travelling at speed in the 60mph zone and accelerating in the direction of Dungannon.
Police followed the vehicle which reached a speed of 105mph before it was stopped.
A defence lawyer said the defendant’s car was being chased by the police on a straight stretch of road where there were no other vehicles.
He said Conlon accepted he was travelling at between 80 and 90mph and the 105mph was an approximation as there was no accurate speed measurement.
District Judge Peter Magill said it was “an egregious speed” over 1.5 miles.