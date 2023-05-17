A 18-year-old Co Armagh man has lost his licence after failing to stop at a crash he was involved with last year.

Jack Barbour, of 72B Redrock Road, Armagh appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday charged with failing to report a damage-only accident, failing to stop, driving without due care and attention and failing to remain at the accident.

The case was dealt with at Craigavon Magistrates Court

The incident happened on December 10 last year in the Wentworth Green area of Portadown.

District Judge Bernie Kelly said she had viewed CCTV footage and said there was nothing to suggest Barbour had been driving inappropriately for the weather conditions.

“But he did the one thing you are not supposed to do. Whatever else he may have done, colliding with another vehicle, he failed to stop, remain and report.

"I know from his previous record, he is not a very good driver to start with.”

Barbour’s lawyer said his decision to leave the scene of the collision was the wrong one, adding: “He simply panicked because of the precarious position his licence was in after five points were imposed at Craigavon Youth Court.”

The district judge said he was very lucky to have got five penalty points. Barbour’s solicitor said his client now knows after consultation today that his license will be lost. “This will impact on his independence being an 18-year-old young man and more importantly his employment. He is living in Armagh and working at a facility in Fivemiletown. His employment is obviously in a perilous position."

The lawyer said his client made full admissions to the failing to stop, remain and report charges and made full restitution regarding the damages, £1,290 soon after.

The district judge pointed out that she had dismissed the careless driving charge and, if he had stopped and remained at the scene this matter may not have reached the courts. “He has only one person to blame for losing his licence because he chose not to man up effectively and accept the responsibilities of his own actions.