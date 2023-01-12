A Co Armagh man has been given a 12-month driving ban for drink-driving after crashing his car near his home and running off.

Craigavon Magistrates Court heard Matthew Patrick Hennan, aged 19 from Maghery Road, Maghery, got into his car after a night out and drove off, crashing it into a nearby garden.

Hennan was charged with driving with excess alcohol, also failing to stop and failing to remain at a damage-only accident on the same date.

The incident happened close to his home on December 3 last year.

The court heard that approximated 2.40am on December 3 last year, a blue Peugot 207 ploughed into the garden and boundary of house. The prosecutor said: “A young male was seen exiting the vehicle and running in the direction of the Derrylee Road. A short time later police received a phone call from an O2 number linked to the defendant. The caller reported the road traffic accident including details of the vehicle involved including the make and model of the vehicle.

"The caller sounded intoxicated and while he initially tried to pass himself off as an uninvolved third party, he eventually disclosed he was the driver of the vehicle involved and had been drinking. The caller then revealed his location. A short time later the defendant was located by police. A preliminary breath test was conducted and it was a fail. He was then conveyed to Dungannon custody.”

Hennan’s solicitor referred to his client’s early guilty plea. “He had went out for a night out and got a lift home. He made the decision when he got home to get into his vehicle for no explanation whatsoever. He has never been in trouble before,” the lawyer said.

