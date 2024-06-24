Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Co Armagh teenager, who was caught driving a car with a long list of defects, has been told by a Craigavon judge the vehicle was a risk to road-users.

Bradley Stewart, aged 18, from Maynooth Heights, Richhill faced a number of motoring charges at Craigavon Magistrates Court, including using a vehicle in a dangerous condition, having a defective exhaust and silencer, not having suitable suspension, failure to produce a vehicle for inspection, having an incorrect registration mark, having a defective light, not having a vehicle test certificate and having a defective tyre.

A barrister said Stewart was in court with his parents. District Judge Michael Ranaghan said it was “always good to see a controlling hand in relation to road traffic offences”.

The court heard that when police stopped Stewart driving his Lexus IS 200 on the Brownstown Road, Portadown in February 9 this year, he told them he hadn’t checked it for defects.

His barrister said the defendant was an R driver at the time of the offences. While he is no longer an R driver he will continue to fall into the new driver regulations until next February.

“Six points would result in the revocation of his licence,” the barrister said. "Luckily most of the charges will result in a fine only and it’s only the defective tyre charge which carries points and disqualification.”

She revealed that Stewart is an apprentice electrician at the Southern Regional College in Portadown and, as part of his training, he travels to Dublin four days per week for work. “He travels by car so his licence is essential to him,” she said.

The barrister added that Stewart had bought the car in December last year and, perhaps due to his age, he didn’t have the experience to look for or recognise any of these defects.

“He unfortunately seems to have purchased it in this condition. When he was stopped by police and the defects were pointed out to him he decided to sell it on rather than have the repairs carried out. That was simply because he couldn’t afford them. He wasn’t aware that it was an offence not to present the vehicle for testing.

"This has been a massive wake-up call for him and has taught him a very important lesson,” said the barrister adding that her client earns £165 per week but his petrol to and from Dublin and his ‘keep’ eats into it.

District Judge Ranaghan told Stewart that having his parents with him in court was a ‘significant factor’ in his mind, adding that his early plea and his parents in court was the reason why he wasn’t going to disqualify the defendant from driving.

"It would have been open to the court to do so as the condition the vehicle was in did represent a risk to you but it again represented a risk to other road-users,” he said.