Two officers have been hospitalised after a police vehicle was deliberately rammed outside Armagh early on Friday (February 21).

Around 2am, officers on mobile patrol in the Farnaloy Road area of rural Madden observed a Toyota Hilux turning off onto the Hanslough Road.

The driver of this vehicle then failed to stop for police when required and, following a short pursuit, the Hilux driver then stopped suddenly before reversing into the police vehicle at speed.

The suspect vehicle then made off in the direction of Monaghan Road with the police in pursuit. However, due to the dangerous manner in which it was being driven, other officers in the area were unable to safely continue the pursuit without posing significant risk to the public.

Chief Inspector Tim Flanigan said: “This was an appalling incident in which two of our colleagues were injured and are both receiving medical attention at hospital.

“This vehicle was, in effect, used as a weapon against our officers. It is unacceptable that those working to keep their community safe should be targeted in this way.

“The police vehicle sustained damage and will now be off the road for repairs, which impacts on the local community. Those responsible should expect to be brought before the courts to face the consequences of their actions.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have information on the whereabouts of the vehicle, which is likely to be bearing significant frontal damage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference 112 of 21/02/25."

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.