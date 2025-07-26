A van containing hundreds of pounds worth of items has been stolen from outside a house following a burglary in Co Armagh.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following the break-in at the property in Tassagh. Detective Sergeant Stewart said: “Officers received a report this morning, Saturday 26th July, at approximately 6.50am that a house had been entered in the Dundrum Road area.

“Entry was gained via a back door that had been forced open – and a sum of cash was stolen from a wallet.

Police can be contacted on 101. Photo: Pacemaker

“A blue VW Crafter van was also taken from outside the property – white goods and tools were inside the vehicle at the time of the theft – valued at hundreds of pounds.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the area between 10pm on Friday, 25th July and the time of the report to call us on 101, quoting reference number 329 26/07/25.

“We would be especially keen to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam, CCTV or mobile footage of area that we could review.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.