A 38-year-old motorist has been fined £400 after being convicted of possessing a Class C drug.

Jennifer Ann Bell, from Culdee Crescent, Armagh did not turn up to Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday to face a charge of possessing Pregabalin on April 12 this year.

Craigavon Court House. Picture: National World

A prosecutor said: “The defendant was stopped outside Craigavon Area Hospital on April 12, 2023. She had driven the wrong way round the system in the hospital grounds. When police stopped her they noticed a smell of cannabis. Neither her nor her passenger were giving information to police. Police searched and found a blister pack of Pregabalin inside a handbag. She mentioned she didn’t have a prescription for it.”

The court heard Bell denied the tablets belonged to her and police noted a second passenger in the vehicle who had been dropped off at the hospital. The hospital was searched and no one came forward as the owner of the bag. Inside the bag there was a list of names and monetary value alongside them along with £200 in cash. The defendant denied all knowledge of this.

During a notebook interview she denied the bag belonged to her and claimed it belonged to an acquaintance. She confirmed she didn’t have a prescription for Pregabalin and further claimed she didn’t know about the contents of the notebook. The prosecutor said Bell has a record.