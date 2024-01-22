Register
Co Derry motorist caught drink-driving at Maghera had 'row with partner', court told

A Co Derry motorist who was followed by police to an address at Maghera, has lost his licence for 12 months for driving with excess alcohol.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 30th Jan 2024, 11:50 GMT
Douglas Swan (47), from Grasmere Court, Coleraine, was also fined £200 and ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court heard that on December 3 last, police received a report of a male suspected to be under the influence of alcohol getting into a car.

Prosecuting counsel said police later located the vehicle driving along the Mullaghmore Road, Maghera, and followed it to an address where Swan provided a breath test which showed an alcohol reading of 55 mcgs, and an evidential specimen of 52 mcgs.

Bishop Street Courthouse. Credit: Google MapsBishop Street Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps
A defence lawyer explained that Swan had a row with his partner in the early hours of the morning, and had gone to another address.

He said the disqualification will cause the defendant some difficulty and pleaded with the court to take into account his "very limited record".