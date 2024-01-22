Co Derry motorist caught drink-driving at Maghera had 'row with partner', court told

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Douglas Swan (47), from Grasmere Court, Coleraine, was also fined £200 and ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court heard that on December 3 last, police received a report of a male suspected to be under the influence of alcohol getting into a car.

Prosecuting counsel said police later located the vehicle driving along the Mullaghmore Road, Maghera, and followed it to an address where Swan provided a breath test which showed an alcohol reading of 55 mcgs, and an evidential specimen of 52 mcgs.

Bishop Street Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps

A defence lawyer explained that Swan had a row with his partner in the early hours of the morning, and had gone to another address.