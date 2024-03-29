Co Derry motorist caught speeding on dual carriageway 'buried his head in the sand'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Declan Donnelly, aged 20, from Glenelly Villas, was also handed three penalty points.

Prosecuting counsel told Dungannon Magistrates Court that at 5.15pm on September 4 last year, on the A29 dual carriageway a mobile camera detected a car travelling at 75 mph, 15 mph in excess of the speed limit for the carriageway.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cookstown dual carriageway where the offence was detected by a mobile camera. Credit: Google Maps

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defence counsel, Blaine Nugent, said the defendant admitted the offence and although he had been offered a fixed penalty, did not accept it.

Mr Nugent explained the defendant who was a restricted driver had “buried his head in the sand” due to his autism.

He pleaded with the court to deal with the matter leniently given the circumstances.