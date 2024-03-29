Co Derry motorist caught speeding on dual carriageway 'buried his head in the sand'
Declan Donnelly, aged 20, from Glenelly Villas, was also handed three penalty points.
Prosecuting counsel told Dungannon Magistrates Court that at 5.15pm on September 4 last year, on the A29 dual carriageway a mobile camera detected a car travelling at 75 mph, 15 mph in excess of the speed limit for the carriageway.
Defence counsel, Blaine Nugent, said the defendant admitted the offence and although he had been offered a fixed penalty, did not accept it.
Mr Nugent explained the defendant who was a restricted driver had “buried his head in the sand” due to his autism.
He pleaded with the court to deal with the matter leniently given the circumstances.
The judge said he would keep the penalty points to three and give the defendant 12 weeks to pay the fines.