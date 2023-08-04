Register
Co Derry motorist loses licence for six months on totting up of penalty points

A Dungiven motorist was fined £250 and banned from driving for six months at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday for having no insurance.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 4th Aug 2023, 10:07 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 10:07 BST

Construction worker Dean Young (28) from Finvola Park, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy.

Prosecuting counsel said police on mobile patrol in the Maghera area on April 7 last spotted a vehicle heading in the direction of Tobermore around 3.50pm.

He said they had reason to stop the vehicle and on speaking to the defendant he admitted he had not taken out insurance for it.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.
A defence lawyer explained that the car was insured to the defendant’s partner and he was not on the insurance policy.

He admitted the defendant had “took a chance” on this occasion to drive.

"The problem is he is sitting on six (penalty) points,” the lawyer said, appealing to the court to impose a short disqualification.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan remarked on the totting-up of penalty points he would be disqualified for six months.