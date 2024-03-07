Co Derry motorist planning to go to Australia had ‘cancelled’ his driving insurance, court told

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dermot Quinn (38), from Highfield Road, Magherafelt was also handed six penalty points.

Quinn was fined a further £50 with a £15 offender's levy for failing to produce his driving licence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prosecuting counsel said on March 30 last, police stopped the defendant at Market Street and asked him to produce his driving documents.The lawyer said he was unable to do so and was asked to produce them within seven days at the police station.

Market Street in Magherafelt where the offences was detected. Credit: Google Maps

Counsel said the defendant later went to the station and told police that he did not have insurance on the day he was stopped.

Defence solicitor Stephen Atherton said the defendant had cancelled his insurance as he had been planning to go to Australia.