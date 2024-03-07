Co Derry motorist planning to go to Australia had ‘cancelled’ his driving insurance, court told

A motorist caught driving in Magherafelt town centre with no insurance, has been fined £200 at the local magistrates court.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 7th Mar 2024, 15:22 GMT
Dermot Quinn (38), from Highfield Road, Magherafelt was also handed six penalty points.

Quinn was fined a further £50 with a £15 offender's levy for failing to produce his driving licence.

Prosecuting counsel said on March 30 last, police stopped the defendant at Market Street and asked him to produce his driving documents.The lawyer said he was unable to do so and was asked to produce them within seven days at the police station.

Market Street in Magherafelt where the offences was detected. Credit: Google MapsMarket Street in Magherafelt where the offences was detected. Credit: Google Maps
Counsel said the defendant later went to the station and told police that he did not have insurance on the day he was stopped.

Defence solicitor Stephen Atherton said the defendant had cancelled his insurance as he had been planning to go to Australia.

Mr Atherton added the travelling plan was delayed and he tried to sort out his insurance but was unable to do so because he had no licence.