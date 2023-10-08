Co Derry motorist who struggled to get out of car is given 18-month driving ban
and live on Freeview channel 276
Russell Warren Cummins, aged 35, from King's Lane, Limavady, was also fined £200 with a £15 offender's levy for driving while unfit through drugs.
Magherafelt Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday that police received a report of a car being driven erratically in the Draperstown area on June 15, 2022.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Prosecuting counsel said police stopped the vehicle at Desertmartin Road and on speaking to Cummins, noticed that his eyes were glazed and his speech was slurred.
The lawyer said the defendant struggled to exit the vehicle without police assistance and they later found a number of medications.
Counsel added that a blood specimen revealed a number of drugs, including tramadol.
A defence lawyer stressed the defendant had pleaded guilty to the charge and pointed out that his car was now off the road.