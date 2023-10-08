Register
Co Derry motorist who struggled to get out of car is given 18-month driving ban

A Co Derry motorist who struggled to exit his car for police, has been banned from driving for 18 months.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 8th Oct 2023, 12:46 BST
Updated 8th Oct 2023, 12:47 BST
Russell Warren Cummins, aged 35, from King's Lane, Limavady, was also fined £200 with a £15 offender's levy for driving while unfit through drugs.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday that police received a report of a car being driven erratically in the Draperstown area on June 15, 2022.

Prosecuting counsel said police stopped the vehicle at Desertmartin Road and on speaking to Cummins, noticed that his eyes were glazed and his speech was slurred.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Google MapsBishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Google Maps
The lawyer said the defendant struggled to exit the vehicle without police assistance and they later found a number of medications.

Counsel added that a blood specimen revealed a number of drugs, including tramadol.

A defence lawyer stressed the defendant had pleaded guilty to the charge and pointed out that his car was now off the road.