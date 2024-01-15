Co Derry motorist whose car was spotted by police ‘swerving in the road’ is given driving ban
Ashley Parke, aged 39, from Hazeldene Park, Coleraine, was also fined £185 with a £15 offender's levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol in breath.
Dungannon Magistrates Court heard the detection was made at Quarry Lane, Dungannon, on November 25 last.
Prosecuting counsel said police observed the car swerving in the road and on stopping the vehicle, it rolled back and made contact with the front bumper of the police vehicle.
The lawyer said police noted the defendant's eyes were bloodshot and she provided a specimen of breath which showed an alcohol reading of 40 mcgs.
Defence solicitor Stephen Atherton said the defendant admitted the offence and is a mother-of-three who has been driving for 19 years and the disqualification would have a "huge impact" on her family.
Mr Atherton explained that Parke had been planning a break at premises in Gilford but on arrival found it was fully booked and she was returning home when detected.
He said she had a few drinks which were spirits and enough to just put her over the limit. He pleaded with the court to keep the disqualification to a minimum.
District Judge Michael Ranaghan said an interim disqualification had been imposed by the court on December 20, and allowed the defendant 12 weeks to pay the fines.