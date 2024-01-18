Register
Co Derry van driver ends up in court over speeding offence on Glenshane Road

A van driver caught speeding on the A6 Glenshane Road has been fined £65 and handed three penalty points at Magherafelt Magistrates Court.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 18th Jan 2024, 08:00 GMT
Jason Dobbs, aged 31, from Ringsend Close in Swatragh, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy arising out of the detection on June 20 last year.

Prosecuting counsel told the court a van being driven by the defendant was detected travelling at 62mph when it was restricted to a speed of 50mph.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google MapsBishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google Maps
The lawyer said the defendant was offered a fixed penalty but failed to take it up within the specified time.

Dobbs, who was not professionally represented, said two of the letters had gone to his father's house and the third arrived when he was out of the country and he was unable to take it up.

Imposing the penalties, District Judge Oonagh Mullan said there appeared to be “some confusion” over the letters.