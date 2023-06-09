Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
undefined
Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP with immediate effect
Teenager who collapsed in playground died of natural causes
Heat-health alert extended as hot weather expected to last days
Labour shadow minister Bambos Charalambous suspended
Three people hospitalised after boy, 16 arrested at private school

Co Derry van driver overtook police car at speed on Glenshane Road near Maghera

A van driver who overtook a police car at speed crossing over double white lines on the Glenshane Road, Maghera, has lost his licence for two years.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 9th Jun 2023, 15:18 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 20:02 BST

Ambrose Thomas Martin McLaughlin (53), of Mitchell Park, Dungiven, was also given a three-month jail sentence, suspended for three years, and fined a total of £600 with a £15 offender's levy.

McLaughlin admitted driving while disqualified, having no insurance, driving without due care and attention and possessing a false identity document on January 20 last.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday that police were on patrol when they observed a van-type vehicle approaching them at speed from behind and crossing double white lines as it passed.

Most Popular
Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.
Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.

Prosecuting counsel said the van increased its speed and police followed reaching speeds of between 80-85mph over a half-mile distance. He said police signalled for the van to pull over and McLaughlin identified himself.

The lawyer said checks showed he was a disqualified driver and he produced a fake Republic of Ireland driving licence.

Defence lawyer Liam McStay said the defendant had been offered work from a friend to drive a van and made the “unfortunate decision” to take it up.

Mr McStay explained McLaughlin had difficulty getting a licence and “became aware that there were people who sold a false driving licence and he took that up”.

He added that the defendant now accepted the situation and was using public transport to get about.

Read More
https://www.northernirelandworld.com/news/people/young-mid-ulster-beekeepers-to-...

Giving McLaughlin 26 weeks to pay the fines, District Judge Oonagh Mullan told him it was concerning that “you are back before the court.”