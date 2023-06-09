A van driver who overtook a police car at speed crossing over double white lines on the Glenshane Road, Maghera, has lost his licence for two years.

Ambrose Thomas Martin McLaughlin (53), of Mitchell Park, Dungiven, was also given a three-month jail sentence, suspended for three years, and fined a total of £600 with a £15 offender's levy.

McLaughlin admitted driving while disqualified, having no insurance, driving without due care and attention and possessing a false identity document on January 20 last.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Magherafelt Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday that police were on patrol when they observed a van-type vehicle approaching them at speed from behind and crossing double white lines as it passed.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.

Prosecuting counsel said the van increased its speed and police followed reaching speeds of between 80-85mph over a half-mile distance. He said police signalled for the van to pull over and McLaughlin identified himself.

The lawyer said checks showed he was a disqualified driver and he produced a fake Republic of Ireland driving licence.

Defence lawyer Liam McStay said the defendant had been offered work from a friend to drive a van and made the “unfortunate decision” to take it up.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr McStay explained McLaughlin had difficulty getting a licence and “became aware that there were people who sold a false driving licence and he took that up”.

He added that the defendant now accepted the situation and was using public transport to get about.