Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A company director of a caravan servicing business has appeared before court after being caught driving his BMW M4 at 80pmh in a 60mph zone.

Jonathan Burns, aged 48, from Chinauley Park, Banbridge appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with speeding.

-

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

-

His solicitor said that any ban would cause “exceptional hardship” to the defendant, pointing out that he has nine points on his licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard that on Thursday, April 18 this year, police were carrying out speed checks on the A1 Hillsborough Road, Dromore which has a 60mph limit. A BMW M4 was clocked at a speed of 80mph in the direction of Hillsborough.

The officers told Burns, who was the driver of the BMW, that due to him having nine points on his licence a fixed penalty could not be issued.

Burns’ lawyer said his client is a company director and owns a business that services caravans and static caravans thoughout the UK and Ireland.

“He is the owner and director and has three employees. He is the only person who holds the qualification to drive lorries in respect of that. So getting to and from jobs is his responsibility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Any period of disqualification is going to put that business at risk and in jeopardy. He was due to go to Scotland next week to complete a job and obviously any disqualification is going to have an impact on that,” said the lawyer, who added that his client is also ‘gas registered’.

“I understand the reason why he has employment throughout the UK and Ireland is that very few people in the leisure industry who are, in fact, registered to service the gas instalments in these caravans. That is why his work takes him throughout the UK,”

He added that Burns’ child has recently been diagnosed with autism and there are appointments to attend in relation to that.

District Judge Francis Rafferty said: “You will appreciate my point that all the more reason then for a man with nine points on his licence not to be doing 80mph in an M4.”