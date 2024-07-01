Co Down company director of caravan servicing business, caught speeding in his BMW M4 on A1 between Hillsborough and Dromore, appears in Craigavon court
Jonathan Burns, aged 48, from Chinauley Park, Banbridge appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with speeding.
His solicitor said that any ban would cause “exceptional hardship” to the defendant, pointing out that he has nine points on his licence.
The court heard that on Thursday, April 18 this year, police were carrying out speed checks on the A1 Hillsborough Road, Dromore which has a 60mph limit. A BMW M4 was clocked at a speed of 80mph in the direction of Hillsborough.
The officers told Burns, who was the driver of the BMW, that due to him having nine points on his licence a fixed penalty could not be issued.
Burns’ lawyer said his client is a company director and owns a business that services caravans and static caravans thoughout the UK and Ireland.
“He is the owner and director and has three employees. He is the only person who holds the qualification to drive lorries in respect of that. So getting to and from jobs is his responsibility.
"Any period of disqualification is going to put that business at risk and in jeopardy. He was due to go to Scotland next week to complete a job and obviously any disqualification is going to have an impact on that,” said the lawyer, who added that his client is also ‘gas registered’.
“I understand the reason why he has employment throughout the UK and Ireland is that very few people in the leisure industry who are, in fact, registered to service the gas instalments in these caravans. That is why his work takes him throughout the UK,”
He added that Burns’ child has recently been diagnosed with autism and there are appointments to attend in relation to that.
District Judge Francis Rafferty said: “You will appreciate my point that all the more reason then for a man with nine points on his licence not to be doing 80mph in an M4.”
Burns was disqualified from driving for one month and fined £300 plus the offender levy