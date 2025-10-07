A driver has been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences following hit and run collision in the Banbridge area which left a man in his 80s hospitalised.

The collision, involving a blue Hyundai car and a white Peugeot van, occurred shortly after 11am today (Tuesday, October 7) on the A1 carriageway, with the van then leaving the scene and making its way north.

Police in the Lisburn area were made aware of the incident and the vehicle was stopped by them a short time later on the Old Ballynahinch Road. After a search of the van, a large quantity of suspected herbal cannabis, with a street value estimated in excess of £140,000, was recovered.

The driver of the van, a man aged 40, was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including possession of a class B drug and possession of a class B drug with intent to supply and remains in custody.

Police say a large quantity of suspected herbal cannabis was recovered following a van search. Image provided by PSNI

Inspector McCorry said: “As a result of this excellent police work, involving officers from E and B districts, a large quantity of suspected dangerous controlled drugs are now safely off our streets.

“Drugs have no place in our community and I would appeal to anyone with information about the supply, possession or misuse of drugs to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ .”

Alternatively, the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

In a statement, the PSNI added, the driver of the blue Hyundai, a man aged in his 80s, is receiving hospital treatment following the collision.