A Co Down lorry driver caught travelling at 92mph on the A4 at Dungannon, has been fined £185 with a £15 offender's levy at the local magistrates court.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 27th Feb 2024, 07:50 GMT
Jamie Kirkwood, aged 29, from Manse Road, Ballygowan, was also handed three penalty points for excess speed.

Kirkwood was also fined £100 for failing to produce his driving licence to police.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google MapsDungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps
The court heard a laser speed check detected the defendant's vehicle doing 92mph in a 70 mph zone.

Prosecuting counsel said Kirkwood was stopped and cautioned and replied he did not realise he was travelling at that speed. He was asked to produce his licence to police at Newtownards but failed to do so.

A defence lawyer explained that Kirkwood had been moving house at the time and could not find his licence which resulted in him being unable to take up the fixed penalty.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan noted the defendant has six points on his licence and was now in “a precarious position”.