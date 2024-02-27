Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jamie Kirkwood, aged 29, from Manse Road, Ballygowan, was also handed three penalty points for excess speed.

Kirkwood was also fined £100 for failing to produce his driving licence to police.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps

The court heard a laser speed check detected the defendant's vehicle doing 92mph in a 70 mph zone.

Prosecuting counsel said Kirkwood was stopped and cautioned and replied he did not realise he was travelling at that speed. He was asked to produce his licence to police at Newtownards but failed to do so.

A defence lawyer explained that Kirkwood had been moving house at the time and could not find his licence which resulted in him being unable to take up the fixed penalty.