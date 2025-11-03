Co Down: male arrested on suspicion of murder with village in 'shock' following discovery of man's body

By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Nov 2025, 15:40 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2025, 16:02 GMT
Crime - What to do if you witness a crime
A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the discovery of the body of man in his 20s in Portavogie.

Officers attended an address in the New Harbour Road area of the Co Down village this morning (Monday, November 3).

Most Popular

Detective Inspector Hollie McCartan, from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team, said: “Officers, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, responded to a report received just after 7.45am. Sadly, a man, aged in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"My thoughts are with the young man’s family and loved ones, who are left trying to come to terms with their unimaginable loss.”

Detectives from the PSNI's Major Investigation Team have launched a murder probe following the death of a man in Portavogie. Photo: Press Eyeplaceholder image
Detectives from the PSNI's Major Investigation Team have launched a murder probe following the death of a man in Portavogie. Photo: Press Eye

Detective Inspector McCartan continued: “A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, and remains in police custody at this time.

Get the Northern Ireland World newsletter - sign up now

“We’re deeply aware this news will bring both shock and sadness to the close-knit community of Portavogie. Local people will see police officers in and around the area, with cordons still in place.”

She added: “Our enquiries are continuing, and I am appealing to anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 246 of 03/11/2025.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who was in the New Harbour Road area of Portavogie between midday on Sunday 2 November and 8am today, Monday 3 November, and who witnessed or heard anything untoward, or who may have captured dash cam footage.”

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, with total anonymity, on 0800 555 111.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice