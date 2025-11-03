Co Down: male arrested on suspicion of murder with village in 'shock' following discovery of man's body
Officers attended an address in the New Harbour Road area of the Co Down village this morning (Monday, November 3).
Detective Inspector Hollie McCartan, from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team, said: “Officers, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, responded to a report received just after 7.45am. Sadly, a man, aged in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
"My thoughts are with the young man’s family and loved ones, who are left trying to come to terms with their unimaginable loss.”
Detective Inspector McCartan continued: “A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, and remains in police custody at this time.
“We’re deeply aware this news will bring both shock and sadness to the close-knit community of Portavogie. Local people will see police officers in and around the area, with cordons still in place.”
She added: “Our enquiries are continuing, and I am appealing to anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 246 of 03/11/2025.
"I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who was in the New Harbour Road area of Portavogie between midday on Sunday 2 November and 8am today, Monday 3 November, and who witnessed or heard anything untoward, or who may have captured dash cam footage.”
Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, with total anonymity, on 0800 555 111.