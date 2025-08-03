Co Down: man charged in relation to incident in which a police officer was dragged by a moving vehicle
A man has been charged to court in connection with an incident during which a police officer sustained injury after being dragged by a moving vehicle in Kilkeel on Friday (August 1).
The man, aged 21, has been charged with attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.
He is due to appear before Newry Magistrates Court on Thursday, August 27.
Police say as is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.