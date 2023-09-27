Register
Co Down man given road ban by Lisburn judge for drink driving

A Newry man has been banned from driving for a year after he admitted drink driving.
By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 27th Sep 2023, 11:24 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 11:24 BST
Gavin McKevitt, 52, whose address was given as Corcreechy Road, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with driving with excess alcohol in his breath.

The court heard that on August 26 police were performing traffic duties at a band parade in Glenavy. The police observed a vehicle on the Crumlin Road travelling in their direction.

It was stated that the defendant ignored hand gestures from the police to stop and instead turned into a side street. He was then stopped at Lisburn Road in Glenavy. The police stated his eyes were glazed and they could smell intoxicating liquor.

Newry man has been banned from driving for a year after admitting drink driving. Pic credit: GoogleNewry man has been banned from driving for a year after admitting drink driving. Pic credit: Google
A roadside breath test gave an initial reading of 88 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath. The defendant was arrested and taken to Antrim police station, were a second breath test gave an evidential reading of 87 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath.

Defence told the court: “He has been driving since 1988 and, apart from some speeding stops, there are no previous convictions. He pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.”

District Judge Rose Watters disqualified the defendant from driving for 12 months. She told the defendant the period of disqualification may be reduced to nine months on the completion of a drink driving course, providing he also resits his driving test.

Ms Watters also imposed a fine of £250 and an offender’s levy of £15.

