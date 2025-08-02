Police are investigating an attempted theft from an ATM at business premises in Clough, near Dundrum, Co Down.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an appeal for information, Detectives in Newry said: “We received a report than substantial damage had been caused to an ATM in a concerted attempt to gain access to the unit.

"This is believed to have occurred between 1:30am and 4:00am on Friday, 1st of August. A number of males wearing dark clothing and masks are seen in the area at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police can be contacted on 101. Photo: Pacemaker

“Enquiries are continuing and we are keen to speak with anyone who would have used the Main Road in Clough between 1am and 4.30am who saw any vehicle or persons in the area that looked out of place for that time of the morning."

Anyone who can assist the PSNI is asked to contact 101, quoting reference number 678 01/08/25.

A report can be made online using the non-emergency reporting form or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.