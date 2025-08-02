Co Down: masked males cause substantial damage to ATM during attempted theft
In an appeal for information, Detectives in Newry said: “We received a report than substantial damage had been caused to an ATM in a concerted attempt to gain access to the unit.
"This is believed to have occurred between 1:30am and 4:00am on Friday, 1st of August. A number of males wearing dark clothing and masks are seen in the area at this time.
“Enquiries are continuing and we are keen to speak with anyone who would have used the Main Road in Clough between 1am and 4.30am who saw any vehicle or persons in the area that looked out of place for that time of the morning."
Anyone who can assist the PSNI is asked to contact 101, quoting reference number 678 01/08/25.
A report can be made online using the non-emergency reporting form or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.