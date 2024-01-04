A court has heard how a woman was caught driving a car on the hard shoulder of the M1 following a date night last June.

Orla Thornton, aged 38, from Doire Beeg Oriel Road, Collon, Co Louth appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court where she received a driving ban after pleading guilty to driving when unfit through drink/drugs.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture credit: Tony Hendron.

A prosecutor told the court that on Sunday, June 11 at 4.55am, police received a report from a member of the public in relation to the manner a black BMW was being driven on the A26 Glenavy.

A short time later at 6.10am police were tasked to a report of an intoxicated male trying to purchase petrol for his vehicle in the vicinity of Lurgan. Police located the vehicle, the same BMW, parked on the hard shoulder of the M1.

"Police observed two people in the vehicle, the defendant and one other. The defendant was sitting in the driver’s seat with the engine running. Police observed a bottle of vodka laying on the floor to the rear of the vehicle. Police observed the defendant driving the vehicle for a short distance on the hard shoulder. The defendant denied being the driver. Police detected a strong smell of intoxicating liquor from the defendant’s breath and she was unsteady on her feet. She looked dishevelled and her speech was slurred.

"The preliminary breath test was a fail and a small quantity of suspected cannabis was also found during a search of the vehicle. The defendant was arrested for driving while unfit and no response was made. She was conveyed to Banbridge custody and an evidential sample was taken with a lower reading of 23. An evidential sample of blood was also obtained. She was transferred to Omagh custody, interviewed under caution and made a full admission to driving the vehicle after consuming alcohol during a night out in Belfast. She also confirmed she had smoked cannabis 24 hours prior to the incident. She has no record.”

“She fully recognises the seriousness of the offence and offers her apologies to the court. The incident actually happened on the hard shoulder of the motorway. Miss Thornton had been on a date and she was never meant to be the designated driver this night. In fact Miss Thornton had never driven on the motorway at all. When stopped having run out of petrol, Miss Thornton said she drives a hybrid car and knew there was some charge in the car but there had been issues with petrol. In an attempt to get the car started, she attempted to start it, not drive off.

“She admitted to using the cannabis the day before but said she would never have used it had she known she would be behind the wheel of a car."

The solicitor said the defendant has three children and relies on her vehicle for bringing them to school and driving to work.