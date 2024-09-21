Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A top amateur boxer who hopes to make it to the 2026 Commonwealth Games has been in court for driving at 100mph in a Mercedes A Class.

Garyn McAllister (19), of Greenfield in Fivemiletown in County Tyrone, was detected in a 70mph zone - the M2 Motorway near Antrim town at 2.40pm on July 17.

A defence solicitor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant, who had a clear record, was detected on the way to Portrush with his girlfriend.

The lawyer told the court the defendant trains with a "high performance” boxing team in Jordanstown and has "real promise".

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

The solicitor said his client has "devoted" himself to boxing and needs his driving licence to get to the training and if he is not able to get to training he could be "deselected".

He urged the judge to take that onboard and consider the case as exceptional.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said "not a day goes past" without a case coming before him of somebody speeding at 100mph or more.

He said there had to be a deterrence as there are "far too many people speeding on our roads" and speed is a major cause of accidents.

After reading a number of references, the judge addressed the defendant who was accompanied in the public gallery by his mother: "I recognise you are a good hard-working young man and it is evident from the many references and testimonials that you are described as an elite level amateur boxer.

"And you are currently engaged with the Ulster High Performance Team and you are training to hopefully be eligible to participate in the Commonwealth Games in 2026. I recognise it requires a lot of travelling to get to training.

"But you a young man. You were doing 100mph. You are sitting with your mother and it is every parent's nightmare to get a knock at the door late at night for police to say your young child has been involved in a road traffic collision and speed is a major factor."

Normally, a ban would be at least a month for such a speed, Judge Broderick said, but "in the light of the mitigating factors"; the guilty plea; and clear record, he was banning the defendant for two weeks along with a £100 fine.