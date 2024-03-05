Co Tyrone man (34) sent for trial on child sex charges

A Co Tyrone man has been sent for trial on a series of child sex charges.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 5th Mar 2024, 13:21 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Kris Nicholl, aged 34, from Mullaghteige Road, Dungannon, faces eight charges of gross indecency with a female child and seven counts of indecent assault of a female child.

The alleged offences were committed between April 20, 2000 and September 10, 2005.

Nicholl said he was aware of the charges against him when they were read by the clerk at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday.

Most Popular
Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google MapsDungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps
Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps
Read More
More than 1000 patients were waiting for domiciliary care package in Northern H...

He replied 'no' when asked if he would like to say anything in answer to the charges.

A Public Prosecution Service lawyer asked the court to consider there was a prima facie case to answer.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said he was satisfied there is a prima facie case.

He returned Nicholl on personal bail of £500 for arraignment at Dungannon Crown Court, sitting in Newry, on April 9.

Applying for defence counsel, a lawyer described NIcholl as a "very vulnerable individual”.