Co Tyrone man (34) sent for trial on child sex charges
and live on Freeview channel 276
Kris Nicholl, aged 34, from Mullaghteige Road, Dungannon, faces eight charges of gross indecency with a female child and seven counts of indecent assault of a female child.
The alleged offences were committed between April 20, 2000 and September 10, 2005.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Nicholl said he was aware of the charges against him when they were read by the clerk at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday.
He replied 'no' when asked if he would like to say anything in answer to the charges.
A Public Prosecution Service lawyer asked the court to consider there was a prima facie case to answer.
District Judge Michael Ranaghan said he was satisfied there is a prima facie case.
Advertisement
Advertisement
He returned Nicholl on personal bail of £500 for arraignment at Dungannon Crown Court, sitting in Newry, on April 9.
Applying for defence counsel, a lawyer described NIcholl as a "very vulnerable individual”.