Co Tyrone man (39) arrested and quizzed by police over Dissident Republican activity
A 39-year-old man has been arrested in Co Tyrone by detectives from the PSNI's Serious Crime Branch as part of an ongoing investigation into Dissident Republican activity.
Police say officers carried out a planned search of a property in the Stewartstown area on Wednesday morning, April 17.
The man was arrested under the Terrorism Act 2000, and is being questioned by detectives at Musgrave Serious Crime Suite.
Two mobile phones were also seized and have since been removed for further forensic examination.