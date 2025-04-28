Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 70-year-old man was fined at Omagh Magistrates Court on Monday (April 28) following a water pollution incident traced to a Co Tyrone farm.

Michael McCullagh, of Gorticashel Road, Greencastle, was convicted under Article 7(1)(a) of the Water (Northern Ireland) Order 1999 as amended.

He pleaded guilty and was fined £1,000, plus £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that on October 17 2023, Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) water quality inspectors responded to a report of water pollution impacting the Carnanransy Burn, a tributary of the Owenkillew River.

Omagh Magistrates Court. Image: Google

The inspectors discovered the entire width of the bed of the waterway was covered with fungal growth. The source of pollution was traced upstream to a concrete pipe which was actively discharging agricultural effluent to the Carnanransy Burn. Upstream of the pipe, the waterway was visibly clean.

On the farm, close to the silos, the inspectors observed agricultural effluent being directed towards a collection tank. The collection tank was observed to be full and overflowing, resulting in dark coloured liquid entering an open drainage channel, which was connected to the concrete pipe noted to be discharging to the waterway.

As part of the investigation, a statutory sample of the discharge was collected and analysed. The sample results indicated that the sample contained poisonous, noxious or polluting matter which would have been potentially harmful to aquatic life in a receiving waterway.

Anyone wishing to report a pollution incident can call the 24-hour NIEA Incident Hotline on 0800 80 70 60.